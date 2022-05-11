ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Hogan Welcomes New Container Shipping Line Service To Port Of Baltimore

WCBC Radio
 2 days ago

Governor Larry Hogan today welcomed the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s newest container line service, the ZIM e-Commerce Baltimore Express (ZXB) from China and Southeast Asia. ZXB is part of Israel-based ZIM...

www.wcbcradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBC Radio

Egle Awarded Certificate of Excellence

Egle Nursing and Rehab Center in Lonaconing was one of only two Maryland nursing facilities awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the Maryland Patient Safety Center for its work on the Center’s Clean Collaborative. The Clean Collaborative is an initiative developed by the Patient Safety Center to improve facility cleanliness and reduce potential infections in the long term care setting. The Maryland Patient Safety Center developed this program during the COVID 19 pandemic in an effort to reduce transmissions. For its efforts, Egle was also awarded $1000 to celebrate with its staff.
LONACONING, MD
WCBC Radio

Death Investigation continues in Washington County

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area near the highway in Washington County. The deceased is identified as Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Harley was reported as a missing person to the Hagerstown City Police Department. Attending physicians for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner noted no signs of trauma or obvious indications of foul play. Cause and manner of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WCBC Radio

Kentucky Derby-winner Rich Strike will not run in Preakness

There will be no Triple Crown in 2022 as the winner of the Kentucky Derby is passing on running in the Preakness. "Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCBC Radio

Police Make Disturbance Arrest on Greene Street

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 8:09 PM, an officer of the Cumberland Police Department responded to the area of George Washington Headquarters on Greene Street to check on well-being of an intoxicated subject. Officers contacted the subject and identified him as Steven Kienhofer. It was determined that he did not need any medical attention and the officer told him not cause any issues. A short time later, the officer was flagged down by pedestrians who reported that Kienhofer was laying on the sidewalk and causing a disturbance. The officer responded and observed Kienhofer cursing at passing motorists. Kienhofer was placed under arrest and transported to Central Booking. Keinhofer was temporarily committed-recalcitrant to the Allegany County Detention Center.
CUMBERLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy