Governor Hogan Welcomes New Container Shipping Line Service To Port Of Baltimore

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 8:09 PM, an officer of the Cumberland Police Department responded to the area of George Washington Headquarters on Greene Street to check on well-being of an intoxicated subject. Officers contacted the subject and identified him as Steven Kienhofer. It was determined that he did not need any medical attention and the officer told him not cause any issues. A short time later, the officer was flagged down by pedestrians who reported that Kienhofer was laying on the sidewalk and causing a disturbance. The officer responded and observed Kienhofer cursing at passing motorists. Kienhofer was placed under arrest and transported to Central Booking. Keinhofer was temporarily committed-recalcitrant to the Allegany County Detention Center.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO