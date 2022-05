Norman Yao and the crystals of time. It has a Hollywood ring to it but has nothing to do with movies or TV (although time crystals were, in fact, featured in a recent “Star Trek Discovery” episode). Yao is a newly appointed professor of physics in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences who studies atomic, molecular, and optical physics along with condensed matter and quantum information science. An undergraduate and graduate school alumnus, Yao spoke to the Gazette about returning to Harvard, physics, and why he thinks time crystals are kind of fascinating. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO