ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State Altoona holds spring 2022 commencement ceremony

The Daily Collegian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona held its spring 2022 commencement ceremony...

altoona.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Fayette honors fifth Nursing program cohort in Pinning Ceremony

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus honored 34 graduates from the fifth cohort of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on May 6 in the first in-person pinning ceremony since 2019. The traditional pinning ceremony invites each student’s honored guest to place an official...
PENN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Harrisburg awards ceremony recognizes faculty and staff

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Penn State Harrisburg recently recognized outstanding employee contributions at the 2022 Faculty and Staff Recognition Program. Nominated by the college community and selected by various award committees, several faculty and staff members received awards. View the Faculty and Staff Awards photo gallery here. Awardees included:. Staff...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State students donate almost $30,000 to 'Swipe Out Hunger'

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — During Earth Week this past April, Penn State students raised almost $30,000 for the Student Emergency Fund by donating extra dining dollars from their campus meal plans. All Penn State residential campuses participated in "Swipe Out Hunger" in conjunction with Earth Week 2022 when students...
PENN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona softball team earns postseason honors

NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – The Penn State Altoona softball team was well-represented in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s (AMCC) postseason honors, which were announced on Thursday, May 12. Head coach Bill Graham was selected the AMCC Softball Coach of the Year, and six Penn State Altoona players were...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Altoona, PA
Penn, PA
Education
City
Penn, PA
The Daily Collegian

Shenango students, employees honored at annual award ceremony

SHARON, Pa. — Penn State Shenango students and employees were honored at the 2022 Awards Ceremony and Honors Convocation to celebrate their outstanding academic and student life achievements. Photos from the evening can be downloaded from Penn State Shenango’s Flickr. Academic recognition. The President Walker Award. The President...
SHARON, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Wilkes-Barre student, faculty present at national conference

A student at Penn State Wilkes-Barre had the opportunity to present research along with several faculty members at a national conference in March. Brad Killian, a 2022 graduate in administration of justice, traveled to the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) annual meeting in Las Vegas with Jeremy Olson, assistant professor of criminal justice; Rebecca Sarver, assistant teaching professor and program coordinator for criminal justice; and Melisa Littleton, assistant teaching professor and program coordinator for rehabilitation and human services. The group discussed the findings from their national study on happiness and crime in their presentation, “Is Satisfaction in Specific Life Domains Associated with Engagement in Specific Crimes?”
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

New Penn State Harrisburg inductees join Upsilon Pi Epsilon

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The School of Business Administration and School of Science, Engineering, and Technology at Penn State Harrisburg inducted 19 new student members and five alumni into Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) this spring. UPE, the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines, was first organized at...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Daily Collegian

Associate Vice President for Budget Mary Lou Ortiz leaving Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mary Lou Ortiz, associate vice president for budget and university budget officer, will conclude her Penn State tenure on June 3 to begin an appointment as chief financial officer and vice chancellor at the University of California, Irvine. “We are very appreciative of Mary Lou’s...
UNIVERSITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Penn State Altoona#Flickr#College#Unis Footwear#The Penn State
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Today shifting to summer schedule

With the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester, Penn State Today will shift to its summer schedule of publishing on Tuesdays, Fridays and on an as-needed basis. The first issue of Penn State Today on this schedule will be the Tuesday, May 17 edition. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, Penn State Today will not be published on Tuesday, May 31, and instead will be published on Wednesday, June 1.
PENN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Lehigh Valley PSCM program graduates record number of female students

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. — Historically, the number of women going into the supply chain management field has been extremely low. According to Gartner Inc.’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, only 39% of general supply chain jobs and 17% of top supply chain positions are held by women. However, Penn State Lehigh Valley’s Project and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) program is doing its part to change the conversation.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Law in University Park joins Order of the Coif honor society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Law in University Park has been accepted into the Order of the Coif, an honor society founded in 1902 to recognize “excellence in legal education.” The honor will be awarded to Penn State Law juris doctor graduates who finish in the top 10% of their class and will include a notation on their official transcript marking their lifelong membership in the society.
UNIVERSITY PARK, FL
The Daily Collegian

$4M in endowments to support Shenango LaunchBox, economic development in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. — Two new endowments totaling $4 million will increase economic development in western Pennsylvania through a powerful partnership between Penn State and the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, with the support of the Sharon community. Expanding the region’s innovation, entrepreneurial and business support offerings, the endowments will establish a Penn State LaunchBox and a fund to support business owners in Sharon.
SHARON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Daily Collegian

Elm trees at University Park to be sprayed May 16-17

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beginning Monday, May 16, the Penn State Office of Physical Plant (OPP) will conduct its annual elm tree spraying program at University Park. Ground-based spraying will begin Monday night, May 16, at approximately 9 p.m. and aerial application by helicopter will take place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17. Signage will be posted in the affected areas accompanied by ground personnel.
UNIVERSITY PARK, FL
The Daily Collegian

Communities, researchers join forces to design framework for sustainable housing

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the executive director of the Global Building Network and associate professor of engineering design and architectural engineering at Penn State, Esther Obonyo applies best research practices to explore what makes environmentally sustainable and climate change resilient structures, from crushing bricks in the lab to visiting Tanzania for field research. Now, she is employing another technique that she says is critical and often lacking or secondary: listening.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Daily Collegian

Five finance students awarded scholarships to help offset exam costs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Four Penn State World Campus students majoring in finance received scholarships that will aid in their access to and completion of industry exams. The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association awarded the scholarships as part of its ongoing commitment to the education of investment professionals in alternative investments through its Academic Partnership program.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Pathways program celebrates 25 years

It was a little more than 25 years ago that Suzanne Gladfelter, a faculty member in information sciences and technology (IST), at Penn State York, now retired, decided to develop a program to encourage seventh grade girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Gladfelter was ahead of her time with the idea, and back then the program was known as "Math Options for Women." The name of the program has changed several times over the years and although the program is aimed at seventh grade girls, all seventh-grade students are now eligible to participate.
YORK, PA
The Daily Collegian

Annual substance use and addiction conference examines community solutions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction (CSUA) hosted its second annual conference, “Community Approaches to Substance Use and Addiction” on Monday, May 3. Held virtually via Zoom and drawing over 120 attendees throughout the day, the conference kicked off with...
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Decoding the leaf: scientists search for features to ID modern, fossil leaves

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Machine learning programs that can classify leaves and place them in biological families may unlock new clues about the evolution of plant life, but only if scientists understand what the computers are seeing. A team led by Penn State scientists combined a machine learning approach and traditional botanical language to find and describe new features for fossil identification.
WILDLIFE
The Daily Collegian

University Park COVID testing site to pause operations after Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University Park employee and student COVID-19 testing center located at 101 North Atherton St. will pause operations after Friday, May 13. For students at University Park who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, testing will continue to be available through University Health Services and students can schedule testing appointments with University Health Services (UHS) via myUHS. Students living on or near other Penn State campuses should seek symptomatic testing via their campus’ health services or a local provider. 
UNIVERSITY, FL
The Daily Collegian

Banish botulism and safely preserve food at home with 'can-along' webinars

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Home food preservation has seen a renewed interest in recent years. But along with numerous benefits, the activity carries risk. Improper canning can lead to botulism, a potentially deadly illness, according to Andy Hirneisen, senior food safety and quality educator and team leader with Penn State Extension.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy