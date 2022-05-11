ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Booker Scores 28, Suns Rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 Lead

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 night to...

