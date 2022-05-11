Vendors Sought For Derby Day 2022

Inside the Sandbox — a new space for art events at the Arts Council of Greater New Haven on Audubon Street — there’s a small garden growing, made not of plants, but fiber. There are ropes of vines fashioned from T‑shirts, leaves of pressed polyethylene, mossy mats of yarn. The project, titled “Unclassified,” is the work of artist Yolanda Davis, who, as the Arts Council’s artist in residence, started it in the fall. It now hangs in the Sandbox space like an enormous divider, a waterfall of foliage. Soon it will be taken down. And to Davis, it still isn’t really complete.
Comments / 0