ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Vendors Sought For Derby Day 2022

By STAFF
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY — Derby Day returns on Saturday, June 25, 2022...

valley.newhavenindependent.org

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Derby Administration: Maybe The Senior Center Can Go To Orange?

DERBY — A new chapter in the story of what to do with the Derby Senior Center unfolded on social media Friday morning, with Mayor Rich Dziekan’s chief of staff saying the administration may talk to the Town of Orange about merging senior centers. Members of the Derby...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

ANSONIA ROTARY RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING FIRST RESPONDERS

ANSONIA — State Representative Kara Rochelle and Ansonia Club President Joe Pinto recently presented citations and medals to Fire Captain Michael Eheman, Police Officer John Cannizzio, and ARMS EMT Anthony Mancini. The occasion at the Ansonia Armory was the Rotary Club’s 20th annual Community Service Awards. Also speaking was...
ANSONIA, CT
Sports Radio 940

A Magical Tulip Farm Blooms in Southeastern Connecticut

There's a seasonal attraction in Southeastern Connecticut that rivals it's nearby gargantuan neighbors Foxwoods & Mohegan Sun's beauty. It's a pick-you-own Tulip Farm, and it's stunning. The Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont thinks so too, he just posted a photo of himself on his social media during a recent visit...
PRESTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton may pause apartment developments

SHELTON — New high-density development projects may be coming to halt for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, set a public hearing for June 1 on whether to institute a temporary moratorium on “acceptance, review and approval of high-density residential projects.”. City...
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derby, CT
Government
City
Derby, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

URI Plants 10,000th City Tree

A shingle oak with star-like leaves was planted Friday just feet from the Quinnipiac River — marking a milestone in New Haven’s ongoing efforts to make the Elm City a tree city once more with deeply connected grass roots. Volunteers, city officials, and employees gathered in the park...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stratford Mayor Votes Against Sale of Sikorsky Airport

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she's against the sale of Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), saying the airport is situated entirely within the territorial boundaries of Stratford. Earlier this month, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission authorized the sale of the airport to CAA for $10 million.
STRATFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut For Grassroots Pharmacy

One recent Wednesday morning, before arriving to Whalley Avenue to open his pharmacy business for a day, Victor Fok drove to a patient’s house to teach them how to test their blood sugar levels, free of charge. At Fok’s previous job at a large corporate pharmacy chain, he would...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

CT Tax Commissioner Mark Boughton Announces New Income Tax-Deduction Beginning Next Year

Mark Boughton is the former Mayor of the City of Danbury, and the current Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services for the State of CT. Boughton is a long-time friend of the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, so when he wants to make an important announcement, he calls us. This was happy news coming from the state, in the form of tax cuts, here is what he told us on Thursday (5/12/22):
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Volunteers
New Haven Independent

Artist Grows A Sandbox Garden

Inside the Sandbox — a new space for art events at the Arts Council of Greater New Haven on Audubon Street — there’s a small garden growing, made not of plants, but fiber. There are ropes of vines fashioned from T‑shirts, leaves of pressed polyethylene, mossy mats of yarn. The project, titled ​“Unclassified,” is the work of artist Yolanda Davis, who, as the Arts Council’s artist in residence, started it in the fall. It now hangs in the Sandbox space like an enormous divider, a waterfall of foliage. Soon it will be taken down. And to Davis, it still isn’t really complete.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Gov't: Revaluation Process Getting Started

ANSONIA — The following message was distributed by the City of Ansonia on Thursday, May 12, 2022:. “This is Mayor David Cassetti calling with a very important update. The City of Ansonia Assessor’s office has started the State mandated 2022 revaluation with eQuality Valuation Services, LLC. This entails a study of all Ansonia properties and will result in updated real estate assessments.
ANSONIA, CT
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: HAZE

Haze has been with the Connecticut Humane Society for 1 year and would love to find his new home in time for the beautiful summer weather. He spent part of the past year working on some knee issues with the staff medical team, and then began looking for his new home. He’s currently staying in a foster home, where we learned he gets an A+ for snuggling, he loves carrying big stuffed toys on his walks, and he starts wagging anytime you look in his direction.
NEWINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Church neglected to consult Bridgeport neighborhood

Zoning battles are nothing new in Bridgeport. Well-connected applicants, developers and lawyers are pitted against unrepresented neighborhood groups, trying to convey the message that one’s home is his castle. One battle is garnering attention these days. Connecticut Post scribe Brian Lockhart has been covering Bishop Caggiano’s plan to transform...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Bristol woman opens mini pig sanctuary

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman in Bristol has dedicated her life to helping one special kind of animal. Some people rescue dogs, others rescue cats, but Cara Hennessey rescues pigs. “I’ve never bonded with an animal like I have with a pig.”. It started three years ago. “I’m...
BRISTOL, CT
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Connecticut

Stretching only 110 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, Connecticut may not be America’s biggest state. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty. Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, and their glistening magnificence adds to the state’s allure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Petit Family Foundation selling Michaela's Four O' Clock flowers

The Petit Family Foundation is currently selling Michaela's Four O' Clock flowers, and planted a garden at Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA) in New Britain this Friday. Bill Petit joined Raymond Gorman, president & CEO of CMHA, and Meaghan McFall Gorman, development & community engagement coordinator with CMHA, in planting...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 13-15

CONNECTICUT, USA — This Friday may be the 13th, but there's nothing spooky about the springtime happenings taking place across the state this weekend!. From apple hunts to a 10K race, there's plenty to do this weekend with friends and family!. Beginning Friday night and running until July 3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Berlin Fair adds extra day

BERLIN – If you love the Berlin Fair, you’re going to love this. The Berlin Lions Club has elected to add an extra day to the fair lineup this year, following feedback from the community on the annual event. The Berlin Lions 73rd Agricultural Fair will now open...
BERLIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelton Carnival Starts Thursday, May 12, 2022

SHELTON – Coleman Bros. is bringing its spring carnival back to Shelton on May 12, and proceeds from the event will help support the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. The carnival runs from Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 22. Classic carnival rides like the...
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy