NEW YORK -- Months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck our area, some are still struggling to recover from the powerful storm.Ida's fury inundated communities, destroying countless homes.Now, with a new hurricane season nearly here, many are bracing for the next devastating storm.Flood waters were tire-high and climbing in Hollis, Queens, when Ida struck. Historic rainfall proved to be more than the foundation of the Shivprasads' home could handle."The force just pushed everything, everything inwards," Amit Shivprasad told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock.Their basement filled within seconds. Two lives were lost there on Sept. 1, when Ida swept through. READ MORE: As...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO