MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has a love affair with bicycling. Travel to every region of the state and you will find old railroad routes that have been converted into paved trails for biking. Explore Minnesota says there are more than 4,000 miles of trails spread across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. A claim made on Wikipedia boasts that Minnesota has more miles of bike trails than any other state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO