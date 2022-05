Passwords and PINs have become tedious in a world of fingerprint scanners and face unlock. Some of the best Chromebooks now include built-in fingerprint scanners, but those are still far and few between. Most Chromebooks are primarily budget devices, so they do not include the necessary hardware to unlock with biometrics. Google's Smart Lock feature comes to the rescue for these devices, allowing you to use your Android phone as your password to get into your device. By simply unlocking your phone, whether through biometrics or with a password or PIN, you can get into your Chromebook without typing a thing.

