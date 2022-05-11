ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Is Still Under Investigation For Perjury Over 2015 Dog Smuggling Incident

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
MEGA

The legals woes don't stop coming for Amber Heard . While the actress, 36, is embroiled in her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp , it's been revealed that a case the star was involved in from 2015 is still ongoing.

Several years ago, the mom-of-one had to appear in court after she smuggled her two dogs into Australia, something that's strictly prohibited, as the country requires all incoming animals to be declared first and then quarantine for 10 days.

When arriving down under, she checked the "no" box when asked if she was bringing anything into the country that had to be declared.

At the time, the actress was being charged with illegal importation, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, but she wound up pleading guilty to making a false statement on her immigration card, a lesser charge. Her lawyer said the incident happened due to miscommunication and Heard's jet lag, claiming the star thought her assistant had already sorted out the dogs' paperwork .

MEGA

Heard's attorney called the situation a "tired, terrible mistake" and Heard avoided conviction.

Depp, who accompanied then-wife Heard at the hearing, apologized as well and praised the country, saying, "If you disrespect Australian law, they will tell you firmly: Australia is a wonderful island with a treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people."

Though it seemed like the case was shut, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE) clarified to Newsweek on Wednesday, May 11, that there's still an ongoing investigation over "allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia."

The perjury accusations stem from Depp's libel lawsuit in 2020, where his estate manager Kevin Murphy claimed that the Pineapple Express star knew what she was doing when she broke the law.

"I also explained to Ms. Heard several times the fact that trying to take the dogs into Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very harsh penalties including euthanizing the dogs," he added.

Depp and Heard issued an apology over the situation via a video MEGA

PRINCE ANDREW'S EX LADY VICTORIA HERVEY DAMAGING CLAIMS AGAINST AMBER HEARD: 'A HORRIBLE PERSON'

The messy situation first reemerged this past October, when a DAWE rep told E! News , "The department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter."

Heard's team issued a statement afterwards, saying, "It is truly inconceivable, and we are confident it is not true, that either the Australian Government, or the FBI, would embrace a policy of further pursuing and victimizing a person who has already been adjudicated to be the victim of domestic violence."

Comments / 7

Peter Mohr
3d ago

Well that establishes her propensity to lie when confronted with consequences for her outlandish behavior. Her sense of privilege is beyond my comprehension.

Reply
20
Tammy C
2d ago

I have a good question about her on the stand, when she was sniffing or snorting something why did the judge not say anything? I just don’t get it.

Reply
8
think for yourself
3d ago

so somehow since she was adjudicated as a victim of domestic violence, prosecuting her for a separate crime is victimizing her.

Reply
13
