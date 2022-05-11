ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Glass orb scavenger hunt planned

 2 days ago

A scavenger hunt featuring 100 glass orbs crafted by April Lemon of More Than Lemons will be held this summer in Jackson County. The Jackson County Glass Orb Project is being organized by the Jackson County Tourism Council and will kick off Memorial Day weekend. Glass orbs, about the...

Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka conducts another cleanup operation in homeless camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of homeless people were temporarily moved as the City of Topeka conducts another cleanup. Crews are cleaning an area south of NE Curtis St., a little further from the Rescue Mission than a similar operation conducted last month. The city says these operations are meant to maintain public health and safety; and that the displaced residents will be able to return once they are done.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Bayou GatorCraw Fest is coming to Manhattan

Blue Earth Plaza in downtown Manhattan will be transformed into a slice of Louisiana at the 5th annual Bayou GatorCraw Fest on Friday and Saturday. Chef Que Purdy said organizers want to expose the community to authentic Cajun-Creole culture, food and music. "Everything at this festival will be authentic from the Cajun cuisine to the Zydeco bands traveling here from Louisiana."
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

New local food truck to offer healthy options

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Austin and Heather Noyes, owner of The Urban Farmer food truck joined the 27 News Morning Show Friday to give us the scoop on their new business venture. The Urban Farmer, opened just three weeks ago, is usually parked in front of Noyes Holistic Healing at 5123 SW 29th St., in Topeka. […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsCow

Winfield Police Activity April 25 to May 10

James Pappas of Winfield was arrested for a warrant in the 800 block of East 8th Avenue. Hannah Grammon of Winfield was involved in a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of East 11th Avenue. An Arkansas City woman was the victim of battery in the 2200 block...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

Great Plains SPCA Pleas for Help from the Community

Great Plains SPCA is desperate for additional support from the community as it sees less adoptions, more animals coming through its doors and the stress of animals staying in a shelter long-term settling in. 2022 has been a year like no other in animal welfare. Without the surge of people...
MERRIAM, KS
WIBW

New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online grocery service has expanded its marketplace to now serve busy families in the capital city and make grocery shopping less of a hassle. EasyBins, a company that claims to solve the grocery logistics issue facing suburban markets in North America, says it has expanded its online grocery marketplace to serve families in the capital city and surrounding communities.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Have you seen Woody Whelan?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A longtime Topeka icon has been declared missing. Topeka native Jeff Whelan is the great-grandson of one of the original founders of the Topeka lumberyard Whelan’s. When he recently went to a local warehouse to look for the business’s old mascot, Woody Whelan, he discovered it was missing. Since then, he has […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews begin tear down of water tower damaged by storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11. Crews started tearing down the water tower, located in the Montara area at SW 65 and Westview, after the bowl of the tower caved in due to a storm that came through on Friday, April 29.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rule change July 1, stay off the sidewalks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1. In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks. The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance […]
KSN News

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton will have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50. KDOT has been patching ramps along I-135 and […]
NEWTON, KS
KSNT News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

BBB: Fake Gun Shops Claim Kansas As Home

In the last year, six alleged gun distributors advertising physical locations in Kansas accumulated numerous unanswered complaints and thousands of inquiries to the Better Business Bureau. Nearly $10,000 in losses were reported by victims. The most notable of these gun distributors is Firearms World. Firearms World claims to be physically...
TOPEKA, KS

