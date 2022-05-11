Glass orb scavenger hunt planned

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO