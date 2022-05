Hudson Valley destroyers Mindforce are one of the best hardcore bands currently operating, and they’re also a sort of home base that keeps spinning off more and more great bands. In the past year or two, the members of Mindforce have launched a bunch of other hugely promising bands: Pillars Of Ivory, Colossus, Sentinel, No Souls Saved. Today, one more Mindforce side project has released a demo that stomps vast piles of ass.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO