If you are in the Apple ecosystem, you are probably familiar with Handoff, a feature that lets you seamlessly transition tasks from one device to the other. For example, you have begun reading an article on your Mac, but after a few minutes, you decide to read it on your iPad. After simply unlocking the tablet, you will be greeted by a small icon, letting you open up the web page and continue where you left off.

