The June 14 primary is a month away and some Hancock County voters will have an unusual opportunity. They can vote twice for the same candidate. That’s because Democrat Nicole Grohoski and Republican Brian Langley, both of Ellsworth, are running for the state Senate District 7 seat in the primary and in a special election on that date. The special election is to fill the seat vacated by Louie Luchini, who stepped down this past January to take a job with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Green Independent Benjamin Meiklejohn of Mount Desert is the third candidate in the running.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO