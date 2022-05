One of Assateague Island’s wild horses has been removed from the national park and relocated after multiple aggressive incidents that have injured park visitors. The stallion Delegate’s Pride (N6ELS-H, also known as “Chip”), had become “increasingly aggressive towards park visitors and staff when pursuing human food or when park staff attempted to redirect him or his band away from crowded visitor use areas such as campgrounds and parking areas,” according to Assateague Island National Seashore, calling him “highly food conditioned.” That comes from visitors and campers feeding horses or leaving food improperly stored at the campgrounds or beach—things that are strictly forbidden. Once a wild horse associates people with food and is unafraid to approach them, the National Seashore says it’s extremely difficult to reverse the behavior.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO