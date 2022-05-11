OHS Student Council receives national recognition

The National Council of Excellence award program recognizes middle schools and high schools across the country that promote a positive environment in their school by focusing on culture, service, leadership, student engagement and social growth. OHS received the honor in recognition of all the hard work and creative activities they have done this year as well as last.

To be considered for the award at the high school level, the council needs to show what they did the previous year and then send a letter from their adviser, Ms. Sandra Justice, confirming all the information. State student council president and Owatonna High School student council member Reegan Lindholm said, “My favorite thing about student council so far this year was being head chair of homecoming, it was a big event that we worked really hard on for most of the summer into the first two months of school”. The homecoming activities Lindholm helped plan included sand volleyball, float building, family feud and the parade.

Students on the council are proud of the council for being part of this honor. Sophomore Jack Nelson, when hearing about the council receiving the award, was excited. He said, “I feel like our council did a lot of work. We put in new ideas, we put in the hours, and we created a great student council. I think we are really deserving of this national award and I am really proud of us.” Nelson was involved in helping put together pep fests throughout the year. He enjoys improving the morale of his peers.

In the application, the council highlighted the success of bringing the homecoming parade back to the streets of Owatonna after the COVID-19 pandemic and street closure through downtown due to the downtown streetscape project. Ms. Justice said, “The students really came back from the pandemic. They have put a lot of effort into various activities to expand the council. I am very proud of them.”

Winners of this prize will receive a certificate announcing their achievements and will be recognized on the National Student Council website and at the National Student Council Conference.