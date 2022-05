NORFOLK, Neb. -- Spring storms knocked down power across much of Nebraska Thursday night, with the bulk of NPPD customers back online by the end of the night. As of 8:00 Friday morning, there were 40 customers still experiencing outages across the entire NPPD service territory. The bulk of the outages were individual customer outages in Lexington, York, Kearney, Tekamah and Norfolk. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said crews were working to get the remaining issues resolved.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO