A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. has identified a subtype of brain cells that die in Parkinson's patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the group used a new RNA sequencing technique to analyze brain cells in the substantia nigra and then compared certain types they found in the brains of Parkinson's patients with unafflicted subjects to identify differences. Ernest Arenas, with the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining how single-cell study of brain cells is conducted and commenting on the work reported by the team on this new effort.

