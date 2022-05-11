Timpson Bears Play In Area Round of Baseball Playoffs

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas. JoAnn was born on July 12, 1936, in Shelby County Texas, to Wilbern B. Bailey and Lillian Allison Bailey, the second of six children. At sixteen, she married the love of her life, Laverl Johnson, and that began a lifelong adventure together spanning 64 years; they were blessed with one daughter, Debbie. They were an Air Force family and JoAnn followed Laverl all over the world, until retirement in Tatum, Texas. He was her rock and her courage; she was his beautiful soulmate. JoAnn was always a homemaker – she was a wonderful cook, seamstress and gardener, always making a home wherever they lived. She always provided gracious support and comfort for all the family.

