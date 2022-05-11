ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Timpson Bears Play In Area Round of Baseball Playoffs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 11, 2022 - THS Bear Baseball will play in...

Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society May Meeting

May 12, 2022 - The Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society will be cooking Saturday, May 21, and every 3rd Saturday at Boles Field outside of Shelbyville. The public is invited to eat and learn about the art of dutch oven cooking and if up to the challenge become a member. We start cooking about 9am and have pots on the table at 12-noon. Bring your lawn chairs and join us.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Tenaha HS Introduces Graduating Class of 2022

Tenaha ISD proudly recognizes our Class of 2022 Valedictorian, Miss Sarahi Flores. Sarahi is the daughter of Eliseo and Angelica Flores. She is a member of the Roarin’ Band from Tigerland where she plays the saxophone, she was captain of the Lady Tiger Soccer team, runs cross country and has played softball. Sarahi has served as President for both the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Beta clubs. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in biology. Sarahi has always felt driven to succeed and excel in whatever she does. She says her biggest goal in life is, “to be able to provide for my family and allow them to retire from work.” Congratulations, Sarahi!
TENAHA, TX
West Hamilton Church, Cemetery Homecoming

May 13, 2022 - Homecoming at West Hamilton Church and Cemetery Sunday, May 29. It will begin at 10:45am and will have preaching by Pastor Mike Fodge. Cemetery association meeting and then lunch around 12-noon followed by singing in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome.
RELIGION
Willie “Noon” Tyrone Adams

Funeral service is 2pm, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Tenaha. Interment is at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Center. Willie “Noon” was known for his enormous heart and his infectious personality. His friends describe him as being a person you could not help but to like. Willie “Noon” was a fixture for many years at Tenaha High School where he attended. He always brought life to the sporting events and city happenings. He was loved by so many. Those who knew Willie, even just a little, lost a shinning light in their lives.
TENAHA, TX
James Antioch Community Meeting Cancellation

May 13, 2022 - The James Antioch Community meeting that mostly meets the third Sat. of the month will need to be cancelled again for the month of May. We may try to have a meeting in June. Sorry to have this break in meetings just before the summer months. Please keep this time open in your monthly schedule. In the meantime do enjoy graduation parties.
POLITICS
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, May 16 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
TENAHA, TX
Joann Johnson

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas. JoAnn was born on July 12, 1936, in Shelby County Texas, to Wilbern B. Bailey and Lillian Allison Bailey, the second of six children. At sixteen, she married the love of her life, Laverl Johnson, and that began a lifelong adventure together spanning 64 years; they were blessed with one daughter, Debbie. They were an Air Force family and JoAnn followed Laverl all over the world, until retirement in Tatum, Texas. He was her rock and her courage; she was his beautiful soulmate. JoAnn was always a homemaker – she was a wonderful cook, seamstress and gardener, always making a home wherever they lived. She always provided gracious support and comfort for all the family.
TIMPSON, TX
"What's Happened to the Newsboy?"

May 13, 2022 - When I was growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s in San Augustine, Texas, I can recall only two newspapers, the San Augustine Tribune, and the Beaumont Enterprise that were common to us. As far as I can recall, the Tribune was never delivered by newsboys. The Enterprise was usually delivered by an adult in an automobile.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
Sonya Gayle Ebarb

Sonya graduated from Center High School with the class of 1979. She moved to Carthage in 1984, from Center and worked at Farmers State Bank until her retirement. Sonya married Curtis LeRoy Ebarb on April 8, 2017, at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage where she was a member. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janis Youngblood Doggett and her daughter, April Michelle Parker.
CARTHAGE, TX
Shelbyville Street at Railroad Tracks Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

May 13, 2022 - Shelbyville Street in Center just south of the railroad tracks was the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday, May 12, 2022. According to Center Police Officer Spencer Anderson, at 4:24pm a tan 2007 Chevrolet passenger car driven by a 16-year-old minor driver was southbound on Shelbyville Street. At the same time a grey 2018 GMC Acadia driven by Renita Jones, 66, was also southbound.
CENTER, TX
Boil Water Notice for San Augustine Rural Water System

Due to electrical issues at the Butts Plant, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 1277, Butts Addition, Whippoorwill, FM 711, Hwy 96 N, and 21 W to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
State Highway 87 at CR 1396 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

May 13, 2022 - State Highway 87 South just outside of Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday, May 12, 2022. Emergency responders with multiple agencies arrived at the scene of the incident just after 12:46pm. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, a...
CENTER, TX
City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Council Meeting, May 17 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
JOAQUIN, TX
City of Timpson Notice of Council Meeting, May 17 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the City of Timpson will be held on the 17th day of May, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TIMPSON, TX
David's Daily Devotion for May 13

May 13, 2022 - Good Morning! It's Friday, May 13. I teach the Broadcast Sunday School lesson each Sunday at 9am. It goes out to local cable TV and FM radio. And it live streams, as does our 10:15 worship service, on our Facebook site - FBC Center, Texas - and on our website - fbccenter.org. We would be honored and blessed to have any of our Daily Devotion readers to tune us in.
CENTER, TX
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, May 18 Agenda

May 13, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 18th day of May, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
SUV Collides with Utility Pole on Nacogdoches Street

May 13, 2022 - Nacogdoches Street in Center was the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday, May 13, 2022, involving an SUV striking a utility pole. According to Center Police Officer John Clevenger, at around 1pm a tan 2003 GMC Yukon driven by LaTreveon Cartwright, 19, of Shelbyville was eastbound on Nacogdoches Street when his seat belt popped loose and hit him in the face, the GMC swerved to the right and struck the utility pole. The vehicle came to rest in a nearby yard.
CENTER, TX
Boil Water Notice for N.E.W. Water System

Due to a low chlorine residual at Plant 3, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS #2030034 to notify all customers on FM 1992, FM 1277, the Norwood and Goodwin Communities to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
District Attorney's Office Issues Statement on Whitaker Conviction

May 13, 2022 - A Shelby County jury returned two guilty verdicts and one not guilty verdict on May 11, 2022, in the trial of Zenas Montre Whitaker. Whitaker was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnaping, and Aggravated Sexual Assault. The case was tried in the 273rd Judicial District Court, Judge Jim Payne presiding. Testimony began Monday afternoon and continued throughout Tuesday and part of Wednesday with both the State and the Defense presenting witnesses. After deliberating a little over an hour, the jury returned guilty verdicts for the charges of the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on the Aggravated Sexual Assault. That same jury, after hearing more evidence about Whitaker’s criminal history in the Punishment trial, assessed punishment for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, and a $10,000 Fine and 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division for the Aggravated Kidnapping. Zenas Whitaker was represented by Marshall, Texas attorney Craig Fletcher, and the State of Texas was represented by Karren S. Price, Shelby County District Attorney, and Lynda K. Russell, Assistant District Attorney along with the assistance of Shawna Walker, Legal Assistant to the District Attorney.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

