Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Stars Celebrate Adam Sandler’s Daughter Sunny’s Candy-Themed Bat Mitzvah

By Johnni Macke
 1 day ago

Party time! Adam Sandler celebrated 13-year-old daughter Sunny’s Bat Mitzvah with the help of his celebrity pals, including Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner .

"Jennifer was mingling with her friends who were there,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly . “Everyone was walking around and dancing. She looked like she was having fun."

The Friends alum, 53, has worked with Sandler, 55, on multiple movies over the years . During the night, Aniston posed for a TikTok video shared by partygoer Lilah Newkirk in which the Morning Show star casually held onto a Smarties stuffed toy. The party favor was cheekily changed to read “Farties.”

Lautner, who starred in Grown Ups 2 with Sandler, was also in attendance as were Judd Apatow and his wife, Leslie Mann , according to the source. Victor and Libby Boyce , who are the parents of the late Jessie star Cameron Boyce , joined Disney stars Karan Brar and Peyton List at the bash and “were all hanging out together the whole night,” per the eyewitness.

The Happy Gilmore star , for his part, brought his A-game when it came to his youngest daughter’s big birthday bash, which took place at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 7. (Sandler also shares 16-year-old daughter Sadie with wife Jackie Sandler .)

The space was filled with color, including changing lights on the floor and ceiling. Rainbow balloons were sprinkled around the room and there was a giant screen with a video of rainbow gummy bears playing in the background, per the TikTok.

The bright, candy-colored theme was seen throughout the country club, with giant lollipop decorations and pretty floral displays filling the event space.

"There was a photo booth, a mechanical bull and a really big ball pit. Lots of big candy props,” the eyewitness tells Us , adding that sweets were everywhere. "There were different dessert bars — a big chocolate fountain, milkshakes, donuts.”

Guests were able to take candy home as well thanks to a candy bar located in the main party space. The group enjoyed a more formal dinner, which was in a separate room, per the source.

The night included “a big surprise” as Halsey and Charlie Puth showed up to perform for Sunny.

As the party went on, the Sandler family took part in the traditional chair dance, with the insider revealing that the Saturday Night Live alum and both of his daughters were “lifted up in the air and everyone was cheering.”

Scroll down to see some of the A-listers who attended the Bat Mitzvah:

Comments / 0

