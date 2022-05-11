ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Georgia deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team in traffic stop

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE5nc_0fahA8S800

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop in Georgia by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling.

On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies said was a traffic violation, according to WSB-TV.

“After that, they came on the bus and they told us they were going to be checking through our luggage,” sophomore lacrosse player Sydney Anderson told WPVI-TV. “They didn’t ask us, they told us.”

In a YouTube video recorded by sophomore Saniya Craft, a deputy can be heard telling the team that deputies were looking for drugs.

Body camera footage released by Sheriff William Bowman also shows a K-9 officer sniffing the students’ luggage.

One player’s family member met her in Florida and gave her a package which a deputy opened, body camera footage showed, according to WSB-TV.

According to The Associated Press, no one was arrested or charged, and the sheriff said the bus driver was given a warning.

The team has expressed they felt racially profiled, and DSU President Tony Allen agreed in a letter he wrote addressing the traffic stop.

“They, like me, are incensed,” he said, addressing the university community. “We have also reached out to Georgia law enforcement and are exploring options for recourse, legal and otherwise, available to our student-athletes, our coaches and the university.”

Bowman held a press conference on Tuesday where he addressed the situation, after being bombarded with calls and social media reactions.

He maintained that his deputies followed protocol.

“I believe that the stop was legal, but I also understand my duty to help the public understand law enforcement while seeking ways to improve services,” he said.

DSU does not plan to allow the situation to fade.

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions,” Allen said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Liberty County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A gunman opened fire with a rifle Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a “hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody, law enforcement officials said.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Anderson
WSOC Charlotte

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Hbcu#Delaware State University#Lacrosse Players#Profiling#Liberty County Sheriff#Wsb Tv#Wpvi Tv#Sheriff William Bowman#The Associated Press#Dsu
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Miami

Video Contradicts Ga. Sheriff on Alleged Racial Profiling of Del. University Lacrosse Team

Delaware’s attorney general is calling for a federal investigation after newly released body camera footage shows Georgia deputies searching through the personal items of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team, contradicting statements from their sheriff. The development comes amid allegations that the deputies racially profiled the predominately African American...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro man accused of stealing thousands from Metter church

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – State investigators have arrested a Statesboro man for allegedly stealing over $90,000 from a church in Metter. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 48-year-old Jeffery Lanier used his position as chief financial officer of Restoration Worship Center to access the church’s accounts and credit cards and take funds for […]
METTER, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
WSOC Charlotte

City agrees to purchase west Charlotte strip mall described as ‘open-air drug market’

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will purchase a west Charlotte strip mall seized by the federal government after an alarming trend of crime at the location. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced earlier this week that the city would purchase the strip mall near the corner of West Boulevard and Remount Road from its owner, ending a year-long civil forfeiture case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy