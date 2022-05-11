ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Automatic Dive Timepieces

By Bryce Mason
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRellek Hounds is a fully funded watch company based just outside of Chicago, IL, that has created an automatic dive watch. The new three-piece series timepieces are custom...

Buttery Smooth Whiskey Spirits

Country Crock's Cover Crop Whiskey was created to bring awareness to the use of cover crops as a sustainable farming practice. In partnership with Kansas City's J. Rieger & Co. distillery, Country Crock created a limited-edition spirit blend that includes whiskey distilled with cereal rye that was planted locally as a cover crop.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fast Food-Inspired Candles

The Shake Shack Apotheke candle set introduces a unique set of scents for candle lovers that includes Burger in the Park and Shake & Fries. This collaboration between Shake Shack and the Brooklyn-based luxury home fragrance brand newly launched, introducing a pair of five-ounce candles. According to the partners on the project, one candle captures the essence of "that first bite of a ShackBurger in the fresh spring air of NYC's Madison Square Park," while the other "bottles that first dip of a salty, crispy crinkle-cut fry into a creamy milkshake."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Banana Pudding Cookies

Magnolia Bakery has taken one of its most iconic desserts and transformed it into a Banana Pudding Cookie. Magnolia Bakery first opened in New York City in 1996 and quickly developed a cult-like following due to its signature Banana Pudding dessert. This hit recipe features thick layers of fluffy vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, and sweet vanilla wafers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nashville Hot Chicken Dumplings

A world of flavors is colliding over at Wing It On! because the brand just announced the debut of new Nashville Hot Chicken Dumplings. And that's not all. The brand is actually serving up a whole menu of chicken and veggie dumplings. Available in-stores, through the brand's mobile app, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
witchy sandwich pop-ups

Leader in virtual restaurants, Nextbite, recently announced the launch of a new ‘Wichcraft Popup in Denver, Colorado. The first ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio pop-up will be available for pickup and delivery. The pop-up is the result of a collaboration between Nextbite and ‘Wichcraft, which is co-founded by celebrity chef Tom Coliccho. At the ‘Wichcraft Popup, customers will be able to order signature sandwiches such as the Chopped Chickpea & Roasted Red Peppers sandwich, the Grilled Chicken & Spicy Slaw sandwich, the Steak & Kale sandwich, and the Turkey & Avocado sandwich. Guests can also add fresh sides like Coleslaw or the Arugula & Parmesan Salad. As ‘Wichcraft co-founder Tom Colicchio sums it up, “We are excited to bring our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches to Denver through our partnership with Nextbite, a leader in innovative and quality virtual restaurant concepts."
DENVER, CO
Phygital Mansion Homes

One Sotheby's International Realty announced a partnership with Voxel Architects and Gabe Sierra whereby the group will create the 'MetaReal' phygital mansion. The MetaReal is an 11,000 square-foot home that is being actively constructed in Miami alongside a direct virtual counterpart. The MetaReal virtual mansion is being created inside the Sandbox metaverse platform and will be directly tied to a collectible digital NFT asset.
MIAMI, FL
Canned Ham-Filled Sandwiches

'Biscuitville,' the Greensboro, North Carolina-based restaurant chain famous for its traditional southern breakfasts, announced the 'SPAMtastic sandwich' made with 'SPAM.' The sandwich is a traditional breakfast offering served on a warm biscuit. The other toppings include SPAM canned ham, fresh crispy bacon, rich sausage, and an additional egg and cheese to solidify the SPAMtastic sandwich as an excellent breakfast offering.
GREENSBORO, NC

