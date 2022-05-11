Automatic Dive Timepieces

Leader in virtual restaurants, Nextbite, recently announced the launch of a new ‘Wichcraft Popup in Denver, Colorado. The first ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio pop-up will be available for pickup and delivery. The pop-up is the result of a collaboration between Nextbite and ‘Wichcraft, which is co-founded by celebrity chef Tom Coliccho. At the ‘Wichcraft Popup, customers will be able to order signature sandwiches such as the Chopped Chickpea & Roasted Red Peppers sandwich, the Grilled Chicken & Spicy Slaw sandwich, the Steak & Kale sandwich, and the Turkey & Avocado sandwich. Guests can also add fresh sides like Coleslaw or the Arugula & Parmesan Salad. As ‘Wichcraft co-founder Tom Colicchio sums it up, “We are excited to bring our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches to Denver through our partnership with Nextbite, a leader in innovative and quality virtual restaurant concepts."

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO