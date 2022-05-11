Elevate Your Plain White Tee With Kristin Cavallari’s Shoulder Pad Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sorry to sound like a broken record, but Kristin Cavallari has always been one of our top trendsetters. When she wore a denim skirt and UGGs on Laguna Beach back in the day, we quickly followed suit. We love how her style is accessible and effortless, appealing to our everyday aesthetic. And so, it’s no surprise that her latest #OOTD has once again inspired Us to shop for a similar look .

The Hills alum took to her Instagram Stories to share her “Office Day” outfit, and let’s just say it’s way cooler than our typical work uniform. With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to embrace a neutral color palette in a lighter wash. Cavallari’s ivory ensemble is so fresh and so clean, accented by brown accessories that make the moment pop. We’re especially drawn to her white tee with subtle shoulder pads , such an edgy approach to elevating a closet staple. And then her simple gold jewelry and white quilted handbag complete the look. Simple! We can do that.

After scouring Amazon, we found a top-rated tank that looks nearly identical to the Uncommon James founder’s top . Score! You can’t beat the price of $20. Keep scrolling for all the details about this wardrobe essential you’ll want to wear all year long.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Get the MISSACTIVER Women ’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The MISSACTIVER Women’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt looks like a designer piece! The structured cut and flattering fit give off luxe vibes, just like Cavallari’s top. Made from a comfy cotton blend, this loose tank is super soft. And the combo of a loose yet slim silhouette with a wide armhole achieves that trendy oversized effect. This is not your normal T-shirt!

And if white is not your preference, there are 12 other colors to choose from — basic black, brown, beige, blue, bright green, army green, grey, tan, beige, mint, pink and lavender. These tops almost look like they’re from Aritzia, the ultimate designer destination for elevated basics .

Amazon

Don’t worry about looking like you’re straight out of the '80s — these shoulder pads are totally fashion-forward and sophisticated. One shopper gushed, “Just in love. Good quality. True to size, super comfortable.” Another customer commented, “ Great trendy piece to add that won’t break the bank! ”

We suggest tucking this top into high-waisted jeans or leather pants to balance out the proportions. You can also pair this top with a miniskirt like Cavallari did. Add sneakers for a casual look or heels for a night out! Your plain white tee just got a major upgrade .

