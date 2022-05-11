ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Elevate Your Plain White Tee With Kristin Cavallari’s Shoulder Pad Style

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sorry to sound like a broken record, but Kristin Cavallari has always been one of our top trendsetters. When she wore a denim skirt and UGGs on Laguna Beach back in the day, we quickly followed suit. We love how her style is accessible and effortless, appealing to our everyday aesthetic. And so, it’s no surprise that her latest #OOTD has once again inspired Us to shop for a similar look .

The Hills alum took to her Instagram Stories to share her “Office Day” outfit, and let’s just say it’s way cooler than our typical work uniform. With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to embrace a neutral color palette in a lighter wash. Cavallari’s ivory ensemble is so fresh and so clean, accented by brown accessories that make the moment pop. We’re especially drawn to her white tee with subtle shoulder pads , such an edgy approach to elevating a closet staple. And then her simple gold jewelry and white quilted handbag complete the look. Simple! We can do that.

After scouring Amazon, we found a top-rated tank that looks nearly identical to the Uncommon James founder’s top . Score! You can’t beat the price of $20. Keep scrolling for all the details about this wardrobe essential you’ll want to wear all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj2eX_0fah8ymq00
Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
See It!

Get the MISSACTIVER Women ’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The MISSACTIVER Women’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt looks like a designer piece! The structured cut and flattering fit give off luxe vibes, just like Cavallari’s top. Made from a comfy cotton blend, this loose tank is super soft. And the combo of a loose yet slim silhouette with a wide armhole achieves that trendy oversized effect. This is not your normal T-shirt!

And if white is not your preference, there are 12 other colors to choose from — basic black, brown, beige, blue, bright green, army green, grey, tan, beige, mint, pink and lavender. These tops almost look like they’re from Aritzia, the ultimate designer destination for elevated basics .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nxvN_0fah8ymq00
Amazon
See It!

Get the MISSACTIVER Women ’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Don’t worry about looking like you’re straight out of the '80s — these shoulder pads are totally fashion-forward and sophisticated. One shopper gushed, “Just in love. Good quality. True to size, super comfortable.” Another customer commented, “ Great trendy piece to add that won’t break the bank!

We suggest tucking this top into high-waisted jeans or leather pants to balance out the proportions. You can also pair this top with a miniskirt like Cavallari did. Add sneakers for a casual look or heels for a night out! Your plain white tee just got a major upgrade .

See it! Get the MISSACTIVER Women ’s Sleeveless Shoulder Pad T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MISSACTIVER here and explore more tees here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Style Inspo: Kristin Cavallari’s Layered Mini Skirt Is Our New Obsession

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Tee#Tees#Ootd#Instagram Stories#Office Day#Uncommon James
Us Weekly

These Sofia Vergara Jeans With Hundreds of Reviews Are Now Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to jeans, it’s easy to fall into the attitude of, “Yeah, I like these.” Of course you should like your jeans, but why stop there? We firmly believe that everyone should love their jeans. We […]
APPAREL
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Selling Sunset’s Christine Just Responded to Jason Suggesting She Was Fired & There’s ‘Not a Place’ For Her

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy