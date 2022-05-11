ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council denies pole sign variances

By NEAL EMBRY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homewood City Council on June 9 voted to deny two pole sign variances at downtown businesses. The first request came for the Rosedale Central development, which includes Cahaba Cycles, Domestique Coffee and will soon include Dogtopia, a doggy daycare business. While the design group modified their request, the council denied...

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Commission OKs Store Near New Hospital in McCalla; President Says It’s a Bad Call

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said that someday a future panel of commissioners will say an action taken by the commission Thursday was shortsighted. Stephens cast the one nay vote to a request to rezone property in McCalla from agricultural to commercial to accommodate a convenience store with a gas station and deli. The property, at 4476 Bell Hill Road, next to the UAB West Hospital that’s currently under construction.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Mullen-Johnson receives proclamation from Birmingham mayor Woodfin

Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined mental health expert Crystal Mullen-Johnson at the Birmingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, to declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Birmingham. Part of his proclamation presentation was to thank Mullen-Johnson, a Demopolis native, and other partners for helping...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

As More Dilapidated Structures Are Demolished, Jefferson Commissioners Discuss Ways to Redevelop the Properties

During its committee meeting Tuesday, the Jefferson County Commission applauded the demolition of public nuisance properties but expressed concern for blight that could follow. Mike Thomas, building inspection services manager with the county’s Department of Developmental Services, presented a resolution for about 30 nuisance properties to be torn down. County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Trussville residents fill public hearing for proposed 400 unit subdivision

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville residents filled a meeting room for a public hearing on the rezoning of land for a proposed 419 unit subdivision, Glendale Farms at Carrington. If passed, the land, which is currently an Agriculture and Industrial District would be rezoned for a Planned Urban Development...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Project moving forward to replace old Carraway hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called “The Star at Uptown” at the old Carraway hospital site. Monday, the city’s budget and finance committee cleared the way for the demolition of the old site. The full council is scheduled to vote May 17. Among other things, the city is releasing $4.1 million in incentives that were approved by the council in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lowndessignal.com

Businesses could be affected by intersection changes

Residents hoping for a traffic light as the solution at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 97 may have to temper their expectations. Chequita Johnson, owner of Hwy 80 Café, said the last accident she remembers seeing in the intersection occurred a month ago and added she observes people driving dangerously at that intersection nearly every day the restaurant is open when she takes food out to customers.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham libraries may consider investment changes after $87,000 in losses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Trustees of the Birmingham Public Library (BPL) may soon consider changes to some investments after losing around $87,000, a library official said in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. During a regularly scheduled meeting of the Birmingham Public Library board, Damein Baity, the system’s chief financial officer, advised trustees that a Region’s bank […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cheaha Challenge Traffic Impacts in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County EMA has issued a traffic advisory for Calhoun County for the dates of May 14 & 15, 2022. The Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo & ULTRA, Chief Ladiga Cruise, and Time Trial will be returning to Calhoun County on Saturday May 14th and Sunday May 15th. Calhoun County EMA asks that you please watch for bicyclists on the following roads and expect delays during the given times on Sunday, May 15th:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Public Hearing Results in a Big NO for Roundabout at George Douthit in Jacksonville

On Monday, May 9, 2022 a public hearing was held to&nbsp;discuss the possibility of creating a roundabout at the intersection of George Douthit Drive SW and Eagle Crest Blvd. SW (about midway between the Public Safety Complex and Jacksonville High School). To seat the public hearing Mark Stephens spoke to explain that this is a small piece of another project. The main project is actually to resurface all the way from 21 to Briarwood Place. The project is being funded through the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). It’s an 80/20 grant so the city is only responsible 20% of the cost. The engineering group who designed the overall project created a roundabout fact sheet that was passed around. This project has been on the MPO docket for five years. Eleven members of the community that live near the proposed area spoke. &nbsp;All were 100% against the idea. Many didn’t understand the purpose. They wanted to know if it was supposed to slow down traffic, ease congestion, or reduce accidents. Several speakers asked why this was being considered at one subdivision and not at the others in the same area. They all felt that this would cause more congestion, more confusion, and create a bigger issue. Most also requested a third lane and/or widening on the road. The Mayor and city council thanked everyone for their input and explained this is exactly why a public hearing is held. They need and want input. After the public hearing was closed the council moved right into the work session.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change. “I really believe that we’re going to learn that...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rising gas prices making big impact on consumers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For many, getting gas for your vehicle is taking a bite out of your wallet. Currently, the national average is $4.37 per gallon, while the state average is $4.12 per gallon. AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram says that’s four cents away from the high in March. Ingram says the high prices are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

