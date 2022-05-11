ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pWWp_0fah8lYd00

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.

In the post, police said that the group used a barbell to break through the window, allowing them access to put the car in park. From there they pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical condition and was slumped over the steering wheel of her car, WPTV reported. The woman’s co-worker was in another car and was the woman first seen on video waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers, according to WPTV.

Police said that they shared the video because “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC Action News

Florida woman found dead in septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department confirmed a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said that it appears to be a tragic accident and that she fell in. According to police, a septic company came out a year ago...
NORTH PORT, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Strangers#Accident#Samaritans
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday. Officers said they found Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound.
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Video shows police horses pull over Florida man in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever been pulled over by an officer riding on a horse?. That’s what happened to one Florida man in an Orlando neighborhood Monday during his first traffic stop ever. The Orlando Police Department shared preproduced body camera video on social media showing three...
ORLANDO, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy