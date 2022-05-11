ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

WATCH: Bo Scarbrough participates in his first practice for the Birmingham Stallions

By Stephen M. Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest member of the Birmingham Stallions participated in his first practice on Wednesday. Bo Scarbrough, a former Alabama running back, signed to the team on Tuesday. He took part in stretches...

