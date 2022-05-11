WATCH: Bo Scarbrough participates in his first practice for the Birmingham Stallions

THREE FROM ALICEVILLE SIGN LETTERS OF INTENT --- These three. Aliceville High School seniors signed their letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022. Left to right, twins Jermaine Brewer and Jeremiah Brewer both signed with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ken. and Landon Ball signed with the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Ala. The signing ceremony was held in the AHS gymnasium with a pep rally type atmosphere, with the Aliceville cheerleaders leading in cheers and the singing of the alma mater; speeches by Head Coach Grady Griffin, Principal Bo Hill and Athletic Club President Donnell Colvin; and each senior announcing where he would play and thanking his family, school, coaches and the Aliceville community. Jermaine was a running back for the Yellow Jackets who had over 1,300 yards of rushing; and Jeremiah and Landon were defensive backs for the team. Coach Griffin played a video which showed the athletes as young children and then some action highlights from the 2021 season.

ALICEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO