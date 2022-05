The Philadelphia Phillies received some unfortunate news on Thursday when it was announced that star outfielder Bryce Harper had a small UCL tear in his elbow, an injury he has been playing through for much of the 2022 season. However, while the injury prevents him from playing the field, it hasn’t affected the Phillies star much at the dish. as he homered once again in Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following the game, Harper spoke to reporters, revealing the hardest part of the injury, as reported by Brian Wright of MLB.com.

