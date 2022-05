My daughter and I took my wife to a Mother’s Day tea in Lancaster County this past weekend. It comes as no surprise that the closer we got to our destination, the amount of gas-powered vehicles on the road started to decrease and the four-legged mode of transportation became more common. Honestly, watching the money drain out of my bank account as I filled the gas tank that morning, I was a little jealous.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO