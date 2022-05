The North London Derby is here. Arsenal make the short trip across town to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the most consequential meeting between the two rivals in years. If Arsenal win, they’re in the Champions League next season and are guaranteed to finish above Spurs for the first time in five years. If they draw, Arsenal are overwhelming favorites to finish 4th. If Spurs win, the Gunners need to win out to make the CL.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO