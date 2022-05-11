To Infinity and Beyond

The most seductive phrase in boating may well be “under the right circumstances,” as in, “Under the right circumstances, you can sail from Rock Hall to Deltaville on a single tack.” Yes, you can, but most of us will never live to see the day. Usually, however, this qualifying phrase is used to describe anchorages. “This is a very good anchorage under the right circumstances,” somebody or other will write. This almost always means it’s very good only in a dead calm and absent any boat traffic. In any case, within these four words lie nearly infinite possibilities for making a flawed decision. I speak from experience, of course; so much experience that I have broken down the psychology of the thing into three categories of decision-making: sheer laziness, necessity, and voluntary disregard for “right.” So, let’s begin.

DELTAVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO