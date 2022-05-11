To Infinity and Beyond

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While billionaires dabble in the delights of space flight, the day-to-day business of rocketry carries on at a flyspeck island off the Delmarva Peninsula. Squeezed between the Atlantic and marshy coastal lagoons south of the Maryland-Virginia border, Wallops Island once held wild horses, domestic livestock, and hungry mosquitos. Today it’s home...

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sturgeon Science Milestone: 2,000th Fish Tagged

Dr. Matt Balazik, who researches Atlantic sturgeon at the Rice Rivers Center of Virginia Commonwealth University, caught, tagged, and released his 2,000th sturgeon last week. That milestone fish, tagged near Westover Plantation a few miles downstream from the Rice Rivers Center, was a 24-inch juvenile that represents years of research. Genetic testing indicated it was born as part of the James River’s fall sturgeon cohort in 2018. Each of those 2,000 fish carries a unique Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag that registers on a receiver if it’s caught.
WILDLIFE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Where the Rockets Glare Red

Top photo: Angler Roger Schwarb caught a 15.75-inch crappie at Triadelphia Reservoir. Credit: Chris D. Dollar. I looked at my fishing partner with a conspiratorial smile, and he returned it. The facial contortions were more like sneers, as if The Grinch and his twin brother had just swallowed Little Cindi Lou Who.
HOBBIES
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Proposal to Expand Navy Golf Course at Annapolis’s Greenbury Point Faces Backlash

Greenbury Point, a peninsula owned by the Navy with expansive views of the Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and the Chesapeake, is now the site of a major controversy. The Naval Support Activity-managed (NSA) property has been long regarded as a hidden gem for nature lovers, hikers, runners, and dog walkers. Its three radio towers serve as a local landmark used by boaters as a navigation point. Its 3.1 miles of trail is only open for public access on some days, as the natural resources conservation area is also home to Navy firearm ranges. Roads used recreationally by the public are within the Surface Danger Zone, so the public areas can close anytime. Folks know that there is a Twitter feed you can check before heading to Greenbury Point to make sure it’s currently open.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Ocean City in Clean Up Mode After Storm

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
coolprogeny.com

The Maryland Zoo Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Baltimore

Pint-sized paleontologists get excited! Your favorite prehistoric beings are making a rare — and limited — appearance at the Maryland Zoo!. Last week, the Zoo opened its newest attraction: DINOSAURS: Explore the Prehistoric Forest. Situated along a path in the Zoo’s old growth forest, the exhibit features 28 creatures triggered by motion sensors to move and roar. Some are as tall as 35 feet or as long as 40 feet!
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Circumstantial Evidence

The most seductive phrase in boating may well be “under the right circumstances,” as in, “Under the right circumstances, you can sail from Rock Hall to Deltaville on a single tack.” Yes, you can, but most of us will never live to see the day. Usually, however, this qualifying phrase is used to describe anchorages. “This is a very good anchorage under the right circumstances,” somebody or other will write. This almost always means it’s very good only in a dead calm and absent any boat traffic. In any case, within these four words lie nearly infinite possibilities for making a flawed decision. I speak from experience, of course; so much experience that I have broken down the psychology of the thing into three categories of decision-making: sheer laziness, necessity, and voluntary disregard for “right.” So, let’s begin.
DELTAVILLE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Hooking a Live One

Catching up with Maryland’s chief medical examiner. If the opportunity exists to catch a fish, Dr. Pamela Southall will find it. “I travel with my rods and tackle boxes and will stop and fish anywhere I see a body of water—anywhere!”. In addition to being an avid...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Pleasant Day, Tracking Weekend Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re halfway through the workweek and we have a beautiful Wednesday to show for it. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and a few patchy clouds. It will still be a bit breezy, with northeast winds around 10-15 miles per hour. The threat for coastal flooding continues through this afternoon.  While most of it is minor, some moderate tidal flooding is possible in Washington D.C. and St. Mary’s County. While some sunshine may make a brief appearance Thursday morning, clouds will move in pretty quickly and most of the day will end up rather gray.  Abundant cloud cover will...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy as Maryland braces for weekend rain

Meteorologist Ava Marie says to watch for increasing clouds today, with a slight chance for sprinkles as a stubborn area of low pressure move inland. Temperatures will get to the high 60's low 70's for most of the area with the Eastern Shore colder due to the winds. Showers are...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy With A Chance For A Drizzle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Thursday’s sunshine was very short-lived. Blue skies could be spotted early Thursday morning, but the clouds took over quickly. We come see a few breaks of sun this afternoon, but our day will be rather gray. Abundant cloud cover will keep temperatures from nudging much past 70 degrees. Spotty drizzle is possible south and east of the Baltimore area. Clouds are back in full force for Friday, with showers and even an isolated thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening.  Showers and thunderstorms will likely be around both Saturday and Sunday. As our chances for rain rise over the weekend, so do our temperatures. Mid 70s are on deck for Saturday with 80 degrees expected on Sunday. Wet weather may linger into Monday with sunshine making a comeback for Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Neo Pizza; The Other One Brewing; Ekiben’s Little Jumbo Series

Neo Pizza + Taphouse: The Annapolis-founded Neo Pizza + Taphouse—known for its artisan pizzas, shareables, craft beer, and cocktails—has opened another shop in Baltimore area, making that four Maryland locations total. Joining outposts in Annapolis, Columbia, and inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, Neo Pizza + Taphouse opened its doors in Owings Mills today near the Stevenson University campus on Owings Mills Boulevard. The new restaurant features a self-serve beer wall, where guests can use an electronic card, which only charges them for what they drink, to track their poured ounces. “I’m excited to grow in our home state and can’t wait to introduce Neo Pizza to the Owings Mills community,” said owner Leho Poldmae in a press release. “We’re in the perfect location next to Stevenson University, and we’ve hired a great team to open this location.”
BALTIMORE, MD
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
MARYLAND STATE
