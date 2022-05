All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be playing for a new team in 2022, as the Kansas City Chiefs dealt the speedy pass-catcher to the Miami Dolphins after failing to agree on a contract extension. Tua Tagovailoa is not the same quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, which has led many to wonder if Hill will have the same impact with his new team.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO