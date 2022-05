Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke has been presented with the 2021 Presidential Rank Award which recognizes a select group of career members of senior executive service (SES) leaders for their exception performance over an extended period of time. It also recognizes those senior career employees with a sustained record of exception professional, technical, and/or scientific achievement recognized on a national or international level. In addition to effecting meaningful change, nominees must demonstrate the highest level of leadership acumen. Only one percent of the career SES may receive this rank.

