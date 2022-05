Legacy of Leadership Luncheon Celebrates 110 Years of Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts of Connecticut Hosts Annual Fundraising Event on June 8 Honoring Women of Leadership- Girl Scouts of Connecticut invites everyone to celebrate 110 years of Girl Scouts by recognizing remarkable women at its Annual Legacy of Leadership Luncheon. The three honorees exemplify Girl Scout values as leaders in their community and workplace who pave the way for all girls to thrive. The fundraising event will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11am at the Woodway Country Club in Darien, Connecticut.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO