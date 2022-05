In April 2022, NDISC welcomed Penn State Associate Political Science Professor Roseanne McManus to discuss he research in Madman Theory. Dr. McManus' research focuses on the effect madness (or perceived madness) has on international relationships. In her talk, McManus talks about the origins of Madman Theory in modern IR scholarship in the context of Richard Nixon in Vietnam; then she showed us the historic examples of Adolf Hitler, Nikita Khrushchev, and Kim Jung Un.

