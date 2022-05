Cleveland Browns have signed two of their third-round draft picks. Defensive end Alex Wright and wide receiver David Bell were both signed by the team, to their rookie deals. Wright was selected by the Browns with the No. 78 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, out of UAB. The rookie has agreed to a four-year deal, that is worth $5,293,574. Wright is someone to watch that could potentially pave his way into a future starter, opposite of Myles Garrett. Jadeveon Clowney is someone the Browns could still sign, but currently Wright would be the second best option on the roster at defensive end.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO