Beazer Homes Adopts New Stock Buyback Program

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeazer Homes USA Inc BZH Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Tocvan Closes Unit Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $346,200 (the "Offering. "). The Offering consisted of the issuance...
Benzinga

Why These 3 CyberArk Analysts Cut Price Targets Despite Q1 Beat-And-Raise

Although Cyberark Software Ltd CYBR reported disappointing first-quarter revenue of $127.6 million, its earnings were better than Street expectations and management raised the full-year guidance. Mizuho Securities On CyberArk Software: Analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating for the company while lowering the price target from $205 to $180. “CYBR...
Benzinga

Ford Unloads More Rivian Stock On Friday: What Investors Should Know

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN stock came under significant selling pressure last week amid liquidation by insiders following IPO lockup expiration. Ford Motor Company F sold a second tranche of shares in Rivian on Friday, following up on a disposal earlier in the week. Ford sold 7 million shares of Rivian...
Benzinga

Is Credit Karma A Useful Financial Credit Tool?

Are you wondering how Credit Karma works? Credit Karma is a financial monitoring service that is free to use. It lets users keep track of their credit score and help improve it. But can you trust Credit Karma accuracy when it is free to use?. They help consumers better understand...
Benzinga

Is There Money In Freelance Trading?

Self-employment and the gig economy have seen a rise in popularity as alternative employment in recent years. In fact, there are currently 53 million freelancers in America right now - making up an incredible 34% of the overall workforce. Which begs the question: if freelancing is the future of work, is it also the future of stock trading?
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

DST Announces Changes to its Board Of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - May 13th, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE:DST) is announcing the nomination of Mario Jacob as the new Chairman of its board. Mr. Jacob has been an active and independent member of the board since 2016. As such, he has developed a good understanding of the company, its projects and technologies that will allow him to lead the board diligently.
Benzinga

CTT Pharma Discusses Patent Coverage for Pets

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. CTTH recent patent in the United States as well as our Canadian Patents, Patents Pending Europe and many other patents granted and pending throughout the world cover CTT's dissolvable strips for pets, most notably for dogs and cats. CBD, CBG, CBN, Vitamins and even medicine for pets can be utilized with our technology and protected with our patents. On top of that we can freshen the breath of pets, while giving them different applications for our dissolvable strips. The benefits of our strips for Pets our numerous. CTT's pet strips dissolve quickly limiting the chance for expulsion, offers better absorption/bioavailability, have fast onset as quick as an injection, enter the bloodstream bypassing stomach, and easy to administer.
Benzinga

UPST CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Ward v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No. 22-cv-2856, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart Holdings, Inc. ("Upstart" or the "Company") UPST securities between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis Forms Strategic Alliance With Artizen

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of premier cannabis brands, has formed a strategic relationship with Pervasip Corp PVSP, and its wholly-owned Seattle-based Zen Asset Management, owners of the Artizen brand to pursue mutually beneficial business opportunities. The strategic relationship will see the two companies collaborate on areas of mutual...
Benzinga

American Green To Buy 40K Square Foot "Cypress Chill" Cannabis Building For $3.75M

American Green, Inc.'s ERBB board of directors has exercised and approved the rights it has under the current lease agreement with its landlord to buy the 40,000 square foot building known as American Green’s “Cypress Chill” cannabis facility located at 2325 W. Cypress St. Phoenix, AZ. 85009. The landlord has acknowledged American Green’s right to purchase the building and has waived the 90-day waiting period for the closing of the purchase.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

PolarityTE PTE stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6 million, which is 1110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Inotiv NOTV...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Cleanspark CLSK stock increased by 6.0% to $6.7 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.1K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Benzinga

RBC Capital Slashes Cascades Price Target By 12%

Cascades Inc. CAS CADNF price target has been lowered to C$15 from C$17 by RBC Capital analyst Paul C. Quinn after the Q1 results. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Quinn mentions that the company reported 1Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, which was well below their...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for CyberArk Software

Within the last quarter, CyberArk Software CYBR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CyberArk Software has an average price target of $171.12 with a high of $217.00 and a low of $125.00.
