Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series On In Annapolis This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021. But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces. Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month. But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees. The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO