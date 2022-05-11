ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series On In Annapolis This Weekend

By CW Editors
Cruising World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s events at the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series include the popular North Sails Rally Race. The Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series continues...

www.cruisingworld.com

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

Late-Bloomer Cicadas Will Be Rising From The Dirt In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021. But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces. Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month. But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees. The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Will No Longer Run In Preakness Stakes, Owner Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rich Strike, the improbable 80-1 winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not make a bid for the Triple Crown and skip the upcoming Preakness Stakes, owner Rick Dawson said. In a statement released by the Maryland Jockey Club, Dawson said the horse will continue to rest and point to the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. “Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much...
SPORTS
Eye On Annapolis

Five Area Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

On April 11th and 12th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 22 establishments were checked for compliance. Seventeen establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Body found in Clear Spring identified as Hagerstown man

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring. According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!. The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Maryland Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man who escaped Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville in custody

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A man who Maryland State Police said escaped Monday from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville is in custody. State police said troopers were searching for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson. Police tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that Matthews-Jackson was taken into custody. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

6 hospitalized in 5-car crash on Route 50 in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six people were taken to a hospital Sunday after a five-car crash on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. Maryland State Police said the cars collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 and traffic was being diverted onto Whitehall Road. State police tweeted that all lanes...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

4 shot, 1 dead in violent night in DC

WASHINGTON — Four men were shot, one of them fatally, in D.C. on Tuesday evening, all within an hour and a half. First, two men were shot at 8:07 p.m., in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. One man was discovered conscious and breathing. The other was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 5/4/2022, Tpr M. Koontz responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, Tpr Koontz made contact with Kristen Marie Hoover, 26 of Lusby, MD and another female individual who said they were going to pay for all of the items. Hoover initially failed to identify herself. It was found that Hoover had two active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and she resisted arrest when being placed in a police car. Hoover was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, Fraud – Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and False Statement to Officer.
LEONARDTOWN, MD

