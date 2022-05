LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - The ACLU Ohio is suing the City of Lebanon over its anti-abortion ordinance passed in May of 2021. Lebanon's city leaders proudly describe the town as a "sanctuary city for the unborn." The almost one-year-old ordinance means anyone who helps someone get an abortion, whether that's providing transportation or funds, could face a hefty punishment of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

LEBANON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO