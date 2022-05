SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Syracuse didn't release a direct statement on their position on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade but indicated a retweeted a statement from the Catholic Bishops of New York State which noted, that for pregnant women in need of help, the church will support them if carrying to term. The diocese was not able to comment to CNY Central to clarify their support but an organization connected to the church is already offering services.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO