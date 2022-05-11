Re-Know Minute: Virginia Range Horses

There was a Bans off Our Bodies rally at the Believe sign in downtown Reno in support of abortion rights. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM PDT. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission to save threatened desert tortoises across Nevada and has inspired a social media movement through the Desert Balloon Project. The Desert Balloon Project Facebook page has more than 700 followers, and people regularly post and submit their photos...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High temperatures are hitting the Las Vegas valley as several outdoor music festivals take place. This weekend, a major hip hop and R&B show is taking over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Next weekend, one of the biggest events of the year, EDC takes over the Las Vegas Motor speedway.
Stretching 4.5 miles into the Mojave Desert from Interstate 15 is what might be the best known mystery road in the west. Anyone who has driven I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles has seen the signs for Zzyzx Road (pronounced Zye-Zix), but not many know what's at the end of the road.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need. Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
If predictions hold true, this summer could also be a record-breaker. The Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted June and July will be hotter and drier than normal. That could be a risk for people who work outdoors.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 40 years, Friends in Service Helping (FISH) has been serving the community of Carson City and beyond. The nonprofit is able to assist the community because of community donations and grants. Executive Director Jim Peckham stopped by KOLO to talk about the organization’s Revitalization Program and the fundraising efforts so far.
MCDERMITT, Ore. (AP) - Katie Fite crouched behind sagebrush in early April, peak mating season for sage grouse on part of the Oregon-Nevada border. Fite could see male grouse issuing their signature zip-popping mating call. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports around the area were also stakes marking where mining companies may...
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
Escaped rape suspect and convicted drug trafficker Andrew Kristovich is back in jail. Kristovich escaped an Oregon medium-security federal prison on April 25 and two days later, Edmonds police recovered a stolen car they say he dumped in the parking lot at the Burlington Coat Factory. He was known to have strong ties to Edmonds and had lived in the Lynnwood area.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s ranching industry is dwindling, in part, because of a brutal and persistent drought but also because of competition from an unlikely source — a public agency. Veteran ranchers in Nevada say they are being ground to dust in multiple ways by a rival operation that happens to be owned by the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a small brush fire in California was driven by coastal winds and became an explosive raging fire that tore through an upscale Laguna Niguel neighborhood damaging or destroying at least 20 homes and 200 acres. Firefighters battled the flames starting Wednesday afternoon...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Henderson Pride Fest will be held at the Galleria Mall on June 10 and 11, the Henderson Equality Center announced. “Making this a historic event...
