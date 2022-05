PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after officers said he attempted to get away from them in a box truck. Paris Police said they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Lamar Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a caller reported that a yellow box truck was driving all over the roadway and had struck some vehicles while approaching the city limits of Paris.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO