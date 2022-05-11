Data set list

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 2 days ago

The following data sets are accessible through New York State's Open...

www.tax.ny.gov

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York State Department of Health Announces Eight New York Pharmacies Receive National Accreditation to Provide Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Services through Grant Provided by the Department

ALBANY, N.Y. (May 11, 2022) - The New York State Department of Health today announced that eight new community pharmacies have received national accreditation to provide diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) services. This accreditation highlights pharmacists as valuable partners in chronic disease management and identifies pharmacies as accessible healthcare locations in communities across New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York State Department of Health Honors State's 350,000 Nurses in Observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12

New York State Initiatives and Investments Aimed at Significantly Growing the Nursing Workforce. 2022 National Nurses Week Theme is "Nurses Make a Difference" ALBANY, N.Y. (May 6, 2022) - The New York State Department of Health today announced the observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2022. Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation honoring New York's nurses for their dedication to patient care. The Empire State has more than 350,000 nurses working as registered professional nurses, licensed practical nurses, clinical nurse specialists, and nurse practitioners across all healthcare settings statewide to ensure the best health outcomes for patients. The American Nurses Association (ANA) chose "Nurses Make a Difference" as this year's national Nurses Week theme to honor the varying roles of nurses and their positive impact on our lives.
HEALTH
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Appointment of Representative Antonio Delgado as Lieutenant Governor

Governor Hochul: “Today I'm announcing my nominee, my selection for the new Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York: Congressman Antonio Delgado ... The Congressmen is no stranger to hard work and to public service. He has been serving New York's 19th congressional district, since 2018. And as we went down the list of candidates for this job, his name kept rising to the top.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul, Secretary Fudge, Senator Schumer, and Representative Bowman Announce Approval of Loan Refinancing to Maintain Housing Quality and Affordability for Co-op City

State and Local Government Backing Supports Refinancing to Provide Immediate Injection of $124 Million to Make Repairs and Upgrades for 45,000 Co-op City Residents. Refinance Will Help Ensure Quality Housing in World's Largest Housing Cooperative. Governor Hochul: "Here we have this historic partnership We have to protect long-term affordability in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor Adams Launches Major Campaign to Tackle Traffic Violence: "Speeding Ruins Lives. Slow Down."

New $4 Million Campaign Targets Speeding, Dangerous Driving Behaviors That Increased During Pandemic With Ads in Nine Languages, Represents City’s Largest and Most Concentrated Public Education Investment in Vision Zero. New Effort Follows Mayor Adams’ $900 Million Investment in Traffic Safety, Plan to Redesign 1,000 Intersections Across Five Boroughs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor Adams, SBS Commissioner Kim Kick Off National Small Business Week with Events Planned in All Five Boroughs Over Five Days

Mayor Signs Executive Order Establishing a Small Business Advisory Commission. Five-Borough Celebration Tour Will Encourage New Yorkers to Shop Local, Raise Awareness of Services to Help Small Businesses Recover and Grow. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New Yorkers Urged to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30

121 healthcare facilities also will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drug Disposal at Participating Locations is Anonymous and Free. ALBANY, N.Y. (April 29, 2022) - The New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports today announced they are again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. New Yorkers may dispose of prescribed medications, including controlled substances, along with vaping devices and cartridges at one of the 156 participating locations across the state. Locations can be found using the online collection site locator tool. This service is anonymous and free.
HEALTH
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Lieber Commend Heroic MTA Workers at April Board Meeting

Hochul Makes History as First Governor to Attend an MTA Board Meeting. Governor Kathy Hochul and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber today commended 18 heroic MTA workers for their life-saving actions responding to the shooting at the 36 St station on Tuesday, April 12. The decisive actions of these 18 MTA employees helped to ensure the safety of passengers during the Sunset Park subway incident. The ceremony marked the first time that a sitting governor visited an MTA Board meeting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor Adams Outlines Bold Vision for New York City's Recovery in First State of the City Address

Speech at Historic Kings Theatre Reviews Achievements in Early Months of Adams Administration and Previews Roadmap to Deliver Safer, More Equitable City for All. Mayor Also Unveils $99.7 Billion Balanced FY23 Executive Budget, Making Forward-Thinking Investments While Remaining Fiscally Responsible. Mayor’s Address Focuses on Four Themes: Creating a Safer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces First Phase of New $750 Million Wadsworth Public Health Laboratory

New Laboratory Will Boost Preparedness for Future Public Health Crises, Retain Top-Tier Scientists. United States’ Largest State Public Health Laboratory Is Critical in the Fight Against COVID. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of an initial design contract to advance the creation of a new $750 million state-of-the-art...
PUBLIC HEALTH
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

In Honor of Minority Health Month, New York State Department of Health Highlights Community Health Partners’ Efforts to Vaccinate New Yorkers

Over $100,000 was awarded to three community health partners dedicated to improving COVID-19 and influenza vaccination rates for minorities. Albany, N.Y. (April 22, 2022) – In honor of Minority Health Month this April, the New York State Department of Health's Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention (OMH-HDP) is recognizing three outstanding community health partners who have worked throughout the pandemic to reduce racial disparities while helping to increase vaccination rates for COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor Adams Opens Rooftop Farm on Staten Island to Grow Organic Produce, Absorb Stormwater to Reduce Neighborhood Flooding

$670,000 Project Funded Through City’s Green Infrastructure Grant Program. 32,000-Square-Foot Green Roof Captures Approximately 3.5 Million Gallons of Stormwater in Typical Year. Rooftop Farm Improves Air Quality, Promotes Biodiversity, Reduces Carbon Footprint of Building. Video available at: https://youtu.be/hKxfqRp3lGg. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces Approval of First Adult-Use Cannabis Conditional Cultivation Licenses to Farms in New York

52 Licenses are the First Granted for New York’s Adult-Use Cannabis Program, Licenses for Already Operating Hemp Farms Across New York. Awarding of Licenses Advances Seeding Opportunity Initiative. Medical Home Cultivation Regulations are Approved for a Second Round of Public Comment. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Cannabis...
AGRICULTURE
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

As New Yorkers Prepare to Travel and Gather for Easter/Passover Holidays, New York State Department of Health Urges People to Take Common Sense Precautions Against COVID-19 With Case Rates Rising Across the State

All Residents Urged to Get Vaccinated/Boosted, Encouraged to Follow Mitigation Recommendations Including Gathering Outdoors When Possible and Ensuring Proper Air Ventilation. Vulnerable New Yorkers and Those Gathering in Indoor Public Spaces Should Consider Wearing Masks to Protect Themselves. All New Yorkers Should Get Tested Following Symptoms/Exposure, Seek Treatment/Stay Home if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

