Data set list

121 healthcare facilities also will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drug Disposal at Participating Locations is Anonymous and Free. ALBANY, N.Y. (April 29, 2022) - The New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports today announced they are again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. New Yorkers may dispose of prescribed medications, including controlled substances, along with vaping devices and cartridges at one of the 156 participating locations across the state. Locations can be found using the online collection site locator tool. This service is anonymous and free.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO