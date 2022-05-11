ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castile, NY

Irma F. Hurst

The Batavian
 2 days ago

Irma F. Hurst , age 86, of Castile passed away on Monday May 9, 2022 at home. She was born on April 12,1936 in Buffalo, NY a daughter to the late Walter J. and Ella Viola ((Durkee) Fox. Irma was a 1952 graduate of Fosdick Masten High School in...

www.thebatavian.com

The Batavian

Gerard A. Cote

Gerard A Cote, age 77, of Attica passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the NY State Veterans Home in Batavia NY. Gerard was born on May 26, 1944 in Manchester NH to the late Arthur J and Germaine Desfosses Cote. He is predeceased by his wife Jacqueline Kingston Cote, his brother Ronald W Cote, his daughter Tasha Sergel and granddaughter Cassidy Garrow.
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Jean L. Jackson

Jean L. Jackson, 91 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (May 6, 2022) at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 22, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Fred and Henrietta Huber Ebert. Jean was a former social worker for Genesee Memorial Hospital,...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Robert Roy Aiken

Robert Roy Aiken of Batavia, NY passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the age of 85. He was born September 18, 1936 in Warsaw, NY a son of the late Harold Aiken and Louise (Safford) Griffith. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran and served from 1954-1958 and was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran and served from 1958-1966. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #1720 in Bliss, NY and was a former Commander, a member of AMVETS and the Bliss Masonic Lodge. He loved playing guitar, riding motorcycles and was a member of H.O.G.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Male falls down creek embankment in Le Roy

A 55-year-old male has reportedly fallen 15 feet down an Oatka Creek embankment behind the post office in Le Roy. Genesee County dispatch has requested emergency response. UPDATE 10:21 p.m.: The patient is conscious and alert. Rope rescue is not needed.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Two members of Le Roy's Newsie's production gaining accolades

Cast members of the Le Roy production of the Musical Newsies competed recently in a "Stars of Tomorrow" competition hosted by the Rochester Broadway Theater League and two of them are still in the running for a possible trip to New York City, Principal David Russell told the Board of Education on Tuesday. Stars of Tomorrow is a workshop and competition open to high school musical performers from throughout the Greater Rochester Area.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

City ice arena up for new agreement; Firland to leave

 If you have always wanted to operate an ice rink, you have until May 20 to submit your intent to file a request for proposal to City Manager Rachael Tabelski, she says. Tabelski announced the move Wednesday night to secure a new agreement for leasing the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. Former management company Firland Management, which took over the ice arena in 2006, has opted to cease operations of the Evans Street site as of May 31.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Batavia City Schools on track for robust summer

Batavia City Schools leaders have a “robust” summer school plan, they say. Summer session will open July 12 and run for a month, to August 11. It’s a countermeasure for the ill effects of pandemic shutdowns. Instead of in the past, when students went to central designated sites, they will go to their own schools this year. Lessons will be taught from 9 a.m. to noon three days a week, and breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided, said Molly Corey, executive director of curriculum and instruction.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Thomas Sanfratello joins Alexander Town Board

After a closed-meeting interview Monday evening, Thomas A. Sanfratello was selected by the Alexander Town Board to fill a current vacancy. Sanfratello replaces Carol Wolfley, who resigned on April 13. Her resignation letter was ambiguous as to whether she is merely dissatisfied with her own job performance or with something related to the town board.
ALEXANDER, NY
The Batavian

Got Groceries? OFA may be able to help

Stephen Pribek likes to go grocery shopping. In fact, not only will he go out shopping for his family, but also for a friend. Pribek, a retired Batavia City Schools teacher, is a volunteer at Genesee County’s Office For the Aging. For the past 10 months or so he’s been picking up groceries for a senior citizen who can’t quite get out as easily anymore.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Batavia school leaders explain learning loss and remedies

While teaching a third-grade class at John Kennedy Intermediate, Molly Corey noticed one particular little girl who said Batavia was not her first school district and most likely wasn’t going to be her last. The third-grader was chronically absent — about one day each week — and didn’t seem terribly invested in her lessons.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Rochester woman accused of using another person's car without permission

Kimberly A. Brodsky, 30, of Rochester, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brodsky was arrested on a warrant issued in connection with an incident reported on April 13. Brodsky is accused of using another person's car without consent. Rochester Probation located and turned over Brodsky to the Batavia Police Department for processing. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision to reappear on May 25. The incident was investigated by Officer CJ Lindsay and Officer Nicole McGinnis with the assistance of Monroe County Probation.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Tractor trailer-motorcycle accident

Genesee County Dispatch reports a tractor trailer and motorcycle accident at Route 77 and Main Road in Pembroke. Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls fire responding. Corfu is providing traffic control at Cohocton Road.  UPDATE 7:44 p.m.: Mercy Flight is en route to the scene. UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Just listed: 24 North Pointe Drive - Call Sabrina today

25 North Pointe Drive, Batavia. This tasteful townhome has been completely redone (2018-19) and no expense spared. This home welcomes you with a skylit entry and stylish finishes. Uniformed light flooring carries you through to a dining & living space with high vaulted ceilings, generous lighting for any mood and a quaint enclosed sunroom. The gem of the home has a timeless white kitchen boasting with ample cabinetry, beautifully unique diamond backsplash, quartz countertops & wide floor tiles. The same pleasing design is carried through the main bath. The perfectly private master En-suite encompasses a broad vanity, ageless backsplash, dual sinks, abundant natural lighting, and walk-in closet storage. This home was also designed to be energy efficient with LED lighting, LG kitchen appliance suite and Samsung washer and dryer units. This one is truly a move-in ready home and you can relax on your back patio while all of the exterior maintenance is done for you! Call Sabrina McGinnis today! Click here for more information on this listing.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Deal in the works for Arc GLOW to sell trash business

Arc GLOW is apparently set to sell its garbage collection and recycling business to Casella Waste Systems. The Arc board has not yet approved the transaction, and the terms of the sale are not available. The Batavian made multiple attempts to reach Martin Miskell, the CEO of Arc GLOW, for comment.  Joseph Fusco, a vice president with Casella, said, "We don't comment on rumors or reports of rumors." 
ECONOMY
The Batavian

Two car accident reported on Ledge Road, Basom

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 1031 Ledge Road, Basom. One person has a hand laceration. Alabama Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.
BASOM, NY

