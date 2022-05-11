Irma F. Hurst

Robert Roy Aiken of Batavia, NY passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the age of 85. He was born September 18, 1936 in Warsaw, NY a son of the late Harold Aiken and Louise (Safford) Griffith. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran and served from 1954-1958 and was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran and served from 1958-1966. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #1720 in Bliss, NY and was a former Commander, a member of AMVETS and the Bliss Masonic Lodge. He loved playing guitar, riding motorcycles and was a member of H.O.G.
