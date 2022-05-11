ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Vieira and Witmer Earn All-Centennial Softball Honors

washingtoncollegesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVieira Named to the First Team and Witmer Tabbed Honorable Mention; Cole Named to the All-Sportsmanship Team. LANCASTER, Pa. – Two Washington College softball student-athletes have earned 2022 All-Centennial Conference honors today following a vote by the conference's nine head coaches. Senior outfielder Alyssa Vieira (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mission Viejo) was selected...

washingtoncollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncollegesports.com

Meng Named to Centennial Conference Women's Tennis First Team Singles Squad; White & Diaz-Nazario Earn Doubles Accolades

Lancaster, Pa. – Three members of the Washington College women's tennis team earned 2022 All-Centennial Conference accolades, it was announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Junior Irene Meng (Surrey, B.C., Canada/Pacific Academy) was selected First Team Singles and the doubles tandem of senior Alisha White (Silver Spring, Md./John F. Kennedy) and sophomore Maria Cristina Diaz-Nazario (San Juan, P.R./Commonwealth-Parkville School) garnered Second Team Doubles accolades. In addition, White was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
washingtoncollegesports.com

Women's Soccer to Host Player ID & College Prep Clinic on August 14th

Cost: $75. Cash or Check payable to "First Touch Futbol LLC" Players will be evaluated in technical exercises, small group games, large group tactical sessions and will receive information about the college soccer recruiting process. Head Coach Tom Reilly, Assistant Coach Dima Kaliakin and Goalkeeper Coach James Bedrock will conduct...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
washingtoncollegesports.com

Morrissey Named Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Year; Five Others Earn All-Conference Accolades

Lancaster, PA – A program-record six members of the Washington College baseball team earned 2022 All-Centennial Conference accolades, it was announced by the league office on Thursday. In addition, freshman sensation Joe Morrissey (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) was named the Pitcher of the Year, the first Shoreman to be recognized for the award since 1994. Morrissey and sophomore first baseman Danny Sheeler (Towson, Md./Loyola Blakefield) were both selected to the First Team while senior outfielder Chris Baker (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) and infielder/outfielder Brandon Hoffman (Bear, Del./Appoquinimink) were chosen for the Second Team. Senior outfielder Max Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) and senior pitcher Ryan Mostoller (Cheshire, Conn./Cheshire) received Honorable Mention honors. Senior outfielder Ben Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) was Washington's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
washingtoncollegesports.com

Washington College Sports Spotlight: Sean Curry (Rowing)

Senior captain Sean Curry is a big reason why the Shoremen have qualified for the DIII National Rowing Championships next month. Check out how he got started in the sport and what it takes to be a Shoreman rower on the latest installment of the Washington College Sports Spotlight.
CHESTERTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy