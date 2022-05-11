Vieira and Witmer Earn All-Centennial Softball Honors

Lancaster, PA – A program-record six members of the Washington College baseball team earned 2022 All-Centennial Conference accolades, it was announced by the league office on Thursday. In addition, freshman sensation Joe Morrissey (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) was named the Pitcher of the Year, the first Shoreman to be recognized for the award since 1994. Morrissey and sophomore first baseman Danny Sheeler (Towson, Md./Loyola Blakefield) were both selected to the First Team while senior outfielder Chris Baker (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) and infielder/outfielder Brandon Hoffman (Bear, Del./Appoquinimink) were chosen for the Second Team. Senior outfielder Max Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) and senior pitcher Ryan Mostoller (Cheshire, Conn./Cheshire) received Honorable Mention honors. Senior outfielder Ben Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) was Washington's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO