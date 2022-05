Guests and their families are invited to visit the Outlets at Tejon throughout the day to enjoy delicious food from various food trucks, great shopping with up to 65% off 40-plus brand name retailers and stay for a memorable night of live music in the open-air shopping center. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and be sure to set up early to save your spot for the concert.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO