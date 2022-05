SALT LAKE CITY — A former Salt Lake estate planning attorney will spend nearly a decade in prison after he admitted to bilking millions of dollars from disabled clients. Calvin Curtis, 61, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced Friday to 97 months — just over eight years — in federal prison, according to a news release from the Utah U.S. Attorney's Office. In addition to the prison sentence, Curtis was ordered to pay $12,779,496 in restitution to 26 victims. Curtis will be under supervised release for three years once his prison term is finished.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO