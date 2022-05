(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced that the District is seeking DC residents for referral to work at the upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL, taking place June 17-19. In April, the founder of the festival, Pharrell Williams announced with Mayor Muriel Bowser that the annual 3-day concert will be held in the District from June 17-19 on Independence Avenue, SW. Residents interested in working the festival are encouraged to apply at does.dc.gov.

