MODESTO, Calif. — A Latina woman has been named General Manager of the Modesto Nuts this week, a first in Minor League Baseball history. Veronica Hernandez, who joined the Modesto Nuts in 2018 as Director of Marketing, was promoted to become the team’s first ever female General Manager, according to a press release from the team. Hernandez, who is Colombian, will now be one of three Latinx General Managers within all 120 teams in the minor league, and one of several General Managers who are women.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO