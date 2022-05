Three in four parents say they are worried about their child’s mental health following the pandemic, a new survey has found.The survey of more than 2,000 parents, commissioned by BBC Bitesize and Netmums, found that 74% of parents are concerned about their child’s mental health, with the same proportion reporting that their child’s mental health had become a greater priority for them since the pandemic.Nearly half, 44%, said that their child had experienced mental health challenges, and 46% said their child had been lonely because of the pandemic.The results also showed the impact of lockdowns on children’s social skills and...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO