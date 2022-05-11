Exercises to keep moms-to-be motivated during and after pregnancy | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — Some years ago in Lytle TX at a thrift store, 95-year-old Violet Doyal forever changed the course of two lives. "They had the rings at the counter, and I just bought it for two dollars," said Violet. You’d be hard pressed to find any picture of Violet Doyle these last 95 years without some piece of jewelry, but the piece she purchased, little did she know, would be an opportunity to return some joy.

LYTLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO