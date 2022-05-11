ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after gas station robbery in New Castle

By Caitlynn Hall
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man is in Lawrence County Jail after reports said he robbed a 7-Eleven in New Castle.

James Grim, III was charged with two counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after the incident on Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, Grim used a ransom note to rob the gas station that said, “Give me all the $ and Newports and no body will b hurt [sic].”

The clerk working at 7-Eleven told police that Grim came into the store, grabbed a bottle of iced tea, then went to the counter where he gave her the note and told her to hurry. When the clerk gave him the money with a tracker on it, Grim left the store and ran toward Park Avenue, the complaint states.

Police used the tracker to find him near a Dollar General, where Grim surrendered, according to reports.

The note, tracker and $46 were found on Grim when he was arrested, reports said.

Police said Grim had two active bench warrants out of Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, so he was then taken to Lawrence County Jail.

WKBN

WKBN

